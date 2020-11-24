Chicago City Council approves Mayor Lightfoot's 2021 budget proposal, property tax increase

WATCH: Chicago mayor unveils 2021 budget proposal

Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers 2021 budget address (1 of 4) Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers her 2021 Chicago budget address

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council voted to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $12.8 billion budget plan, including a property tax increase.The budget passed Tuesday afternoon on a vote of 29 to 21. The property tax levy then passed on a 28-22 vote."This was a very difficult budget," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "Probably the most challenging in the history of our city."The vote means that a $94 million property tax increase goes into effect next year and with it, an annual increase tied to the rate of inflation.It was that aspect of the budget battle that brought the most debate at City Hall on both sides of the issue. The average Chicago homeowner with a $250,000 house is expected to pay $56 more a year."I'm willing to sacrifice that so that the residents on the West Side of Chicago and on the South Side of Chicago can live a peaceful life," said Ald. Chris Taliaferro, 29th Ward."I know that this seems like a modest increase. Perhaps in some communities, that is true. But in the 1st Ward, of the past 20 years, property taxes have gone up by 357%" Ald. Daniel La Spata said.After threatening Black aldermen that they'd get no support in the wards if they didn't back her budget, Lightfoot won them over with an additional $10 million investment in violence prevention, for a total of $36 million."We know what works, and we know what doesn't work," said Ald. Leslie Hairston, 5th Ward. "We do know that investing in violence prevention and violence interruption changes the trajectory of these numbers in our city."Others won over with a deal to save union workers from layoffs and furloughs."No layoffs of the 350 Union positions slated for elimination, and no furloughs for non-union staff making less than $100,000," said Ald. Michael Rodriguez, 22nd Ward.But the $12.9 billion budget drew criticism for refinancing more than $1.7 billion in debt."This is what I call 'scoop and toss' on steroids," said Ald. Anthony Beale, 9th Ward. "We are borrowing and refinancing $1.7 billion to kick the barrel down the road. Not the can, but we are kicking the barrel down the road.""With the passage of our 2021 pandemic budget, we have done what is right for our residents and taking a critical step in our journey toward becoming a stronger more resilient city," Lightfoot said.The budget also includes a proposal to use speed cameras to ticket drivers who go six-to-nine miles-per-hour over the speed limit. In the past, the cameras targeted drivers going 10 miles above the limit, or more.