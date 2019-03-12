Chicago mayoral candidates debate in front of Chicago Tribune Editorial Board

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In campaign that, so far, has been quite negative, Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot appeared before the Chicago Tribune Editorial Board for a much more cordial debate Tuesday."I think what people want to hear is what our solutions are and our vision for change, they don't want to see people rolling around in the mud," Lightfoot said."It certainly focused more on substance and less on other issues," Preckwinkle added.Substance like their differences in how city council should work,= to prevent corruption.Lightfoot favors getting rid of aldermanic prerogative, the current system that gives alderman the final say about projects in their ward."No alderman should have that kind of power, where people feel like the only way they can get basic city services of the war is to kiss the ring of the alderman," Lightfoot said.As someone who served as an alderman for many years, Preckwinkle disagrees, although she does support banning outside employment for aldermen."People have to understand that they as constituents are the priority of their elected officials not whatever clients the alderman may have," Preckwinkle stated.The next mayor will also face the daunting task of solving Chicago's fiscal challenges, which neither candidate would talk about how they plan to specifically raise revenue."We are going to have to look at this as a shared sacrifice," Preckwinkle said."I'm not going to embrace any revenue measure that is going to drive business out of the city, I don't favor a head tax," Lightfoot stated.Lightfoot's pro-business and labor views earned her the endorsement of the Plumbers Union Tuesday, the same union that previously endorsed Bill Daley and Rahm Emanuel. The union said Toni Preckwinkle never called."I have a long relationship with her, she never reached out to me," Local 130 Business Manager, James Coyne said.Lightfoot, who said she is continues to run as an underdog, also received the endorsements of Father Michael Pfleger and former candidate Paul Vallas Tuesday.The Painters Union and the pro-choice Personal PAC endorsed Toni Preckwinkle.