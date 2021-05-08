DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The first female and youngest mayor of Dolton was sworn in Saturday.
Tiffany Henyard, 37, served as a trustee of the south suburban village.
RELATED: Illinois Election Results 2021: Several Chicago suburbs choosing mayors, trustees and council members Tuesday
She won a massive 82% of the vote on April 6th defeating challenger Ronnie Burge.
SEE ALSO: Waukegan voters elect new mayor on Tuesday
Henyard said she aims to bring transparency to the office, while focusing on business and job creation.
Dolton swears in Tiffany Henyard, 37, as village's first female, youngest mayor
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More