Dolton swears in Tiffany Henyard, 37, as village's first female, youngest mayor

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The first female and youngest mayor of Dolton was sworn in Saturday.

Tiffany Henyard, 37, served as a trustee of the south suburban village.

She won a massive 82% of the vote on April 6th defeating challenger Ronnie Burge.


Henyard said she aims to bring transparency to the office, while focusing on business and job creation.
