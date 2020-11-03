WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County's early voter turnout was so overwhelming that they have added an additional 18 voting sites for Election Day.
There is concern that the COVID-19 surge could potentially discourage voters from turning out on Election Day, according to ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.
RELATED: Election 2020: Meet the Candidates on Illinois ballots
"That could hurt Donald Trump because his voters are expected to be much more likely to vote on Election Day, but they're also folks who are not as concerned about COVID is to Democrats," Washington said.
The number of early voting sites was increased by 50%, and residents turned out to vote in record numbers.
RELATED: 2020 Election: Voter Information in Illinois, Indiana
By mid-October, nearly 15,000 people had already cast their ballot at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.
Across the county, half of registered voters in DuPage County have cast their ballots- either by mail-in voters or early voting.
As a reminder, if you have not done so, you can drop those early ballots in secure drop boxes at polling locations.
RELATED: 2020 Illinois election results by county, electoral college votes
DuPage County expands voting locations, turnout potentially record breaking
ELECTION DAY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More