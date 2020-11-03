election day

DuPage County expands voting locations, turnout potentially record breaking

With the unusual circumstances around the 2020 election, the I-Team answers the top 5 viewer questions about how to vote in Illinois.

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- DuPage County's early voter turnout was so overwhelming that they have added an additional 18 voting sites for Election Day.

There is concern that the COVID-19 surge could potentially discourage voters from turning out on Election Day, according to ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington.

"That could hurt Donald Trump because his voters are expected to be much more likely to vote on Election Day, but they're also folks who are not as concerned about COVID is to Democrats," Washington said.

The number of early voting sites was increased by 50%, and residents turned out to vote in record numbers.

By mid-October, nearly 15,000 people had already cast their ballot at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

Across the county, half of registered voters in DuPage County have cast their ballots- either by mail-in voters or early voting.

As a reminder, if you have not done so, you can drop those early ballots in secure drop boxes at polling locations.

