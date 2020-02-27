Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois and Indiana

Click here to find early voting location.
By-mail voter registration in Illinois ends on October 6. Online voter registration ends on October 18.
Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 7 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.
To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:
Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141
Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440
How to Vote By Mail in Illinois
Click here to see the 2020 Illinois primary candidates
Early Voting
Early voting information and locations for Illinois
Early voting information and locations for Indiana
Early voting information and locations for Wisconsin
To find your polling place and local ballot:
Cook County Voter Information
Will County Voter Information
Kane County Voter Information
DuPage County Voter Information
McHenry County Voter Information
Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information
Chicago Board of Elections
Illinois Voter Information
Illinois Voter FAQ
Illinois Absentee Voting Information
Register to Vote FAQ Illinois
Register to Vote Online Illinois
FIND NEARBY MAIL-IN BALLOT DROP BOXES IN THE CHICAGO AREA
Map last updated 9/18/20
Indiana Voter Information
Indiana Voter Portal
Indiana Absentee Voting Information
Indiana Voter Registration
Indiana Voter FAQ
Wisconsin Voter Information
Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information
Wisconsin Voter Registration
Wisconsin Voter FAQ
Federal Government and Voter Resources
The White House
Contact your U.S. Senator
U.S. Senate
Write your U.S. Representative
U.S. House of Representatives
Other Voter Guides and Voter Information
League of Women Voters of Illinois Voter Guide
Money in State Politics
Money in U.S. Elections