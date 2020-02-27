vote 2020

Vote 2020: Election Information for Voting in Illinois and Indiana

Register to Vote, Early Voting, Polling Info for Election Day
The general election will be held on November 3, 2020. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Click here to find early voting location.

By-mail voter registration in Illinois ends on October 6. Online voter registration ends on October 18.

Grace period voter registration in Illinois runs from October 7 through Election Day. All grace period voter registration must be done in person.

To find the nearest location to register to vote during the grace period:

Illinois State Board of Elections Springfield Office: 217-782-4141

Illinois State Board of Elections Chicago Office: 312-814-6440

How to Vote By Mail in Illinois

Click here to see the 2020 Illinois primary candidates

Early Voting



Early voting information and locations for Illinois

Early voting information and locations for Indiana
Early voting information and locations for Wisconsin

To find your polling place and local ballot:

Cook County Voter Information
Will County Voter Information

Kane County Voter Information

DuPage County Voter Information

McHenry County Voter Information

Lake County (Illinois) Voter Information

Chicago Board of Elections
Illinois Voter Information

Illinois Voter FAQ

Illinois Absentee Voting Information

Register to Vote FAQ Illinois

Register to Vote Online Illinois

FIND NEARBY MAIL-IN BALLOT DROP BOXES IN THE CHICAGO AREA


Map last updated 9/18/20



Indiana Voter Information



Indiana Voter Portal
Indiana Absentee Voting Information
Indiana Voter Registration
Indiana Voter FAQ

Wisconsin Voter Information



Wisconsin Absentee Voting Information

Wisconsin Voter Registration

Wisconsin Voter FAQ

Federal Government and Voter Resources

The White House

Contact your U.S. Senator

U.S. Senate

Write your U.S. Representative

U.S. House of Representatives

Other Voter Guides and Voter Information


League of Women Voters of Illinois Voter Guide

Money in State Politics

Money in U.S. Elections
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsvote 2020electionselectionmidterm elections
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Chicago unveils safety plan ahead of Election Day
Actor Paul Rudd hands out cookies to people waiting to vote
Here's why we may see a 'red mirage' or 'blue mirage' on Tuesday
Lil Wayne meets with Donald Trump days ahead of election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse extradited to Wis. for Kenosha protest shooting murder trial
IL reports 6,943 new COVID-19 cases, highest since pandemic began
Chicago unveils safety plan ahead of Election Day
Keep your COVID-19 bubble small, secure and strict
New Chicago COVID-19 restrictions on bars, restaurants take effect
I-57 shooting leads to crash, all SB lanes shut down, police say
Palatine sailor comes home, surprises daughter at school
Show More
Strangers band together to drive homeless man from LA to Wisconsin
Chicago hospitals 'better prepared' for 2nd COVID-19 surge
Judge denies lawsuit seeking restraining order over indoor dining ban
Man running across America to help feed hungry
St. Bess Jerk brings Jamaican spice to Burbank
More TOP STORIES News