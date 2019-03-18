Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election expands across city Monday

This comes as the race for mayor continues to heat up ahead of the April 2 Election Day.
Over the weekend, more endorsements were announced for the Lightfoot campaign, including Congressman Chuy Garcia, who threw his support behind the candidate.
Toni Preckwinkle walked in the Northwest Side Irish Parade and attended church services with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.
The Board of Elections is also sending out vote by mail ballots. If you want to vote by mail, you need to register by next Wednesday.
The deadline for returning your ballot is March 28. For more information, visit chicagoelections.com.
We are partnering with the League of Women Voters and Univision for a candidate forum on Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m.
You can watch it live here on ABC 7, as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.