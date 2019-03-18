chicago mayor election

Early voting for Chicago mayoral run-off election expands across city Monday

Early voting for the election runoff between mayoral candidates Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot opened Friday, but expands to all 50 wards Monday morning.

This comes as the race for mayor continues to heat up ahead of the April 2 Election Day.

Over the weekend, more endorsements were announced for the Lightfoot campaign, including Congressman Chuy Garcia, who threw his support behind the candidate.

Mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle sat down with ABC7's Craig Wall with five weeks to go until the April 2 runoff election.


Mayoral candidate Lori Lightfoot sat down with ABC7's Craig Wall with five weeks to go until the April 2 runoff election.



Toni Preckwinkle walked in the Northwest Side Irish Parade and attended church services with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White.

The Board of Elections is also sending out vote by mail ballots. If you want to vote by mail, you need to register by next Wednesday.

The deadline for returning your ballot is March 28. For more information, visit chicagoelections.com.

We are partnering with the League of Women Voters and Univision for a candidate forum on Wednesday, March 20, at 6 p.m.

You can watch it live here on ABC 7, as well as on ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 News App.
