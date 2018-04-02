POLITICS

Gun safety advocates seek to override Rauner's veto of gun dealer license measure

EMBED </>More Videos

A House committee heard testimony from people impacted by gun violence. (WLS)

Craig Wall
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Gun safety advocates gave passionate and emotional testimony on Tuesday in Chicago as part of a push for lawmakers to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a bill to license gun dealers.

Bill supporters know it will be an uphill battle to get enough votes to overturn the governor's bill, but they are motivated by the weekend March for Our Lives rallies in Washington, D.C., and throughout the country.

They are also motivated by stories from Chicago families who have been impacted by gun violence. One of them is the Burgos family.

"My daughter deserved to live and now I have to live and speak for her," said Milagros Burgos, whose 18-year-old daughter Alexandria was fatally shot in the head by a stray bullet in 2014 while she was sitting in the kitchen.

The testimony came during a state House Judiciary Committee meeting in Chicago's Loop. The committee is trying to build support to override the governor's veto of the Gun Dealer Licensing Act.

"Blood is spilling in the streets every day. I don't care anymore if you're a Republican or a Democrat or in between. What I care about now is we resolve this problem," said Gayinga Washington, who lives in the Austin neighborhood.

But representatives of the NRA, Illinois State Rifle Association and Gun Dealers told legislators the law will not accomplish what it purports to do.

"The governor should have vetoed, in our mind because he saw this for what it was, a complete and total overreach of a regulatory scheme. Not designed to regulate an industry, but to drive them out of business," said Todd Vandermyde, of the Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois.

At City Hall, the Public Safety Committee approved a ban on the sale of body armor to most civilians, which comes in the wake of the murder of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer. They also approved a ban on bump stocks and passed a resolution calling for the override of the governor's veto on the gun dealer bill.

"I don't think there's anybody that can honestly look me in the face and tell me that that veto wasn't a political ploy. We know it was, I'm calling him out on it," said Rep. Kathleen Willis, D-Northlake.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgun safetyBruce Raunergunsgun lawsChicagoLoopIllinoisSpringfield
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News