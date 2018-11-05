ELECTION 2018

Randy Hultgren questions Lauren Underwood's nursing credentials

In the closely-watched Illinois 14th Congressional District race, incumbent Republican Congressman Randy Hultgren questioned the nursing credentials of Democratic challenger Lauren

By
MCHENRY, Ill. (WLS) --
In the closely-watched Illinois 14th Congressional District race, incumbent Republican Congressman Randy Hultgren questioned the nursing credentials of Democratic challenger Lauren Underwood Monday.

Hultgren said that Underwood's campaign ads falsely claim that she worked with patients as a nurse.

Underwood planned to stop in all seven counties in the 14th District Monday. The first-time political candidate greeted warmly by a group in Huntley.

As Underwood traverses the District the day before the election, incumbent Randy Hultgren held a press conference in Naperville questioning how much contact Underwood had with patients as a nurse.
As Underwood references in a campaign ad.

"To me, posturing as a practicing nurse when in reality that's not what you are or what you've done is a real concern. I think voters have the right to know the truth, to know what someone has really done and if you look at Underwood's own resume, you look through line by line, there is no time in her career it appears she could have worked under the eyes of patients," Hultgren said.

In a statement, Underwood said she has spent thousands of hours with patients and, "Our voters deserve better than desperate political stunts from a career politician."

According to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Underwood's nursing license is active.

The McHenry County Board Chairman, who supports Underwood, said Hultgren's accusations are a reaction to poll numbers.

Underwood would not comment on camera to ABC7, as she said she was running late to her next stop in the district.
