US Capitol lockdown: Illinois congress members shelter in place; Rep. Adam Kinzinger: 'This is a coup attempt'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois congressional representatives are locked down in the U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters swarmed the building, breaking windows and breaching the House chamber as they refuse to accept the president's election loss.Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who represents Illinois' 16th District, stated it plainly on Twitter: "This is a coup attempt."The unprecedented scene and breach of the Capitol building took place as the Senate and House held debate during the certification of the Electoral College results, which affirm that Joe Biden has won the election and will serve as the 46th president of the United States.After President Trump tweeted that Vice President Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution," after Pence confirmed he did not have the power to overturn the Electoral College results and would not do so, Kinzinger replied, saying, "You are not protecting the country. Where is the DC guard? You are done and your legacy will be a disaster."Speaking to ABC's George Stephanopoulos live during special coverage, Kinzinger did not back away from that stance, condemning the actions of both the president's supporters and the president himself, and offering a dark view of the repercussions of this day for the Republican part."If we continue down this road of culture war, own the left, you know, storming the capitol, I figure we will be a failed party in the not too far future," he said.Rep. Raja Krisnamoorthi (D-IL 8th) was locked down in the capitol with Texas Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro after being evacuated from the House chamber."They recessed House until things get sorted out, but they've evacuated Mike Pence to a secure location within the capitol and basically everybody has been asked to find an office and shelter in place, so that's why I'm barricade in with my good friend Joaquin Castro in his office," Krisnamoorthi told Stephanopoulos.Freshman Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL 3rd) tweeted that she and her staff are safe and sheltering in place.How long the shelter in place would last wasn't clear, nor was it clear when the houses of congress would take up the Electoral College certification again.Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL 10th District) released a statement to confirm he's safe, saying, "This afternoon, as I was in the House Chamber for the counting of the electoral college ballots, protesters breached the security areas and entered the Capitol. After briefly sheltering in place we have been safely evacuated from the Capitol building. I am currently safe and secure. I am grateful for everyone's due concern and for the actions of the US Capitol Police. Pray for our nation."