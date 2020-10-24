state politics

2020 census ending triggers IL redistricting; BGA says independent panel would create fair maps

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The Better Government Association is exploring what Illinois Congressional districts might look like if they were drawn by an independent panel, rather than politicians.

Marie Dillon of the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday to talk about the project.

The completion of the census triggers a new round of redistricting. Dillon said voters would have a better opportunity to elect a representative that reflects their community, if an independent panel drew district lines.

Individual political races would also be more competitive, she said.

When legislators draw district maps, they tend to favor their own party, according to the BGA.

Read the full BGA story online at bettergov.org.
