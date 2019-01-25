MEET THE CANDIDATES

Chicago Mayor Candidate: Jerry Joyce

ABC7's Craig Wall sits down with Chicago mayoral candidate Jerry Joyce.

Jerry Joyce is a lifelong Chicagoan, small business owner and attorney.

Jerry Joyce graduated from Marist High School in Chicago and attended Yale University, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science. While at Yale, he played football and captained the varsity wrestling team. After graduation, Jerry returned to Chicago and earned his Juris Doctor at Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

After law school Jerry joined the Cook County State's Attorney's Office where he worked as an Assistant State's Attorney on the executive staff. He has been a small business owner and is currently in private legal practice.

Biographical information from jerryjoyce2019.com.
