Republican Jim Oberweis files for discovery recount in 14th District Congressional race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- State Sen. Jim Oberweis has filed paperwork for a discovery recount in the 14th District Congressional race.Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood leads by more than 5,300 votes, but Republican Oberweis said he wants to be sure the final count is correct.Oberweis said a discovery recount in several precincts will allow his campaign to see if the outcome might change with a full recount. He has filed paperwork in DuPage County, and his campaign said he will be filing paperwork in other counties in the coming days.A total of more than 400,000 votes were cast.Underwood's campaign issued a statement saying, "The votes in this race have been counted and Mr. Oberweis lost. As he has acknowledged, a discovery recount cannot change the outcome of this election. Congresswoman Underwood is in Washington focused on the job she has been elected to do."