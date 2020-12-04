vote 2020

Republican Jim Oberweis files for discovery recount in 14th District Congressional race

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- State Sen. Jim Oberweis has filed paperwork for a discovery recount in the 14th District Congressional race.

Democratic incumbent Lauren Underwood leads by more than 5,300 votes, but Republican Oberweis said he wants to be sure the final count is correct.

Oberweis said a discovery recount in several precincts will allow his campaign to see if the outcome might change with a full recount. He has filed paperwork in DuPage County, and his campaign said he will be filing paperwork in other counties in the coming days.

RELATED: Illinois Election Results: Lauren Underwood to win re-election in 14th District race, ABC News projects

A total of more than 400,000 votes were cast.

Underwood's campaign issued a statement saying, "The votes in this race have been counted and Mr. Oberweis lost. As he has acknowledged, a discovery recount cannot change the outcome of this election. Congresswoman Underwood is in Washington focused on the job she has been elected to do."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsillinoisspringfieldvotinghouse of representativesvote 2020congressional raceelection
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
How the Electoral College works & what comes next after election
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment
What happens between now and Inauguration Day
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hotel under investigation after hosting wedding indoors
Len Kasper, long-time Cubs announcer, leaving for White Sox radio
Retired teacher loses COVID-19 battle
How to save energy, lower utility bills during winter pandemic
UK defends vaccine decision amid criticism it moved too fast
Tipped over semi-truck shuts lanes on I-57 near 125th Street
Wally the wallaroo doing well after river rescue, owner says
Show More
G Herbo, Chicago rapper, charged in wire fraud scheme
House to take historic vote on federally decriminalizing marijuana
Federal probe into alleged pardon scheme involved dead billionaire
Chicago Weather: Sunny, quiet Friday
Police search for killers of retired Chicago firefighter
More TOP STORIES News