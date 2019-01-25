MEET THE CANDIDATES

Chicago Mayor Candidate: La Shawn Ford

ABC7's Craig Wall sits down with Chicago mayoral candidate La Shawn Ford.

Growing up in the Austin and Englewood communities in Chicago, La Shawn Ford attended Catholic elementary and high schools. He became the first in his family to attend a four-year college when he entered Niles College Seminary and then Loyola University Chicago, where he played on the basketball team and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a minor in Political Science.

For six years, Ford taught elementary school social studies and coached basketball in the Chicago Public Schools. As a licensed Real Estate Broker, he founded his own real estate business, Ford Desired Real Estate. He is an Illinois Licensed Insurance Agent and continues to be licensed as a teacher.

Ford is currently a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing District 8. He was elected to the office in 2007.

Biographical information from www.fordforchicago.com.
