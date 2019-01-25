Growing up in the Austin and Englewood communities in Chicago, La Shawn Ford attended Catholic elementary and high schools. He became the first in his family to attend a four-year college when he entered Niles College Seminary and then Loyola University Chicago, where he played on the basketball team and earned a Bachelor of Science in Education with a minor in Political Science.For six years, Ford taught elementary school social studies and coached basketball in the Chicago Public Schools. As a licensed Real Estate Broker, he founded his own real estate business, Ford Desired Real Estate. He is an Illinois Licensed Insurance Agent and continues to be licensed as a teacher.Ford is currently a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives, representing District 8. He was elected to the office in 2007.