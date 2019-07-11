Politics

Mayor Lightfoot vows to protect, support Chicago immigrant communities against ICE raids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is rolling out Chicago's support of immigrants and refugee communities against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

She joins Chicago business and health leaders, and the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition (IBIC) to protect communities frightened by the prospect of increased immigration enforcement.

Lightfoot vowed Chicago police will not team up with ICE to retain any residents and that ICE will not have access to CPD databases.

The mayor said she has heard rumor that ICE raids could start up sometime between July 14 and July 16.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsimmigration reformchicagolori lightfooticeimmigrationrefugees
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video reveals wild West Side police shooting
Brendt Christenson's father speaks during sentencing phase, prosecutors ask for death penalty
$1.3B cocaine seized by US on cargo ship owned by JPMorgan Chase
Search for alligator in Humboldt Park Lagoon continues
2019 Taste of Chicago Guide
MLB's first pole-to-pole net up at ChiSox park
2019 ESPYS: List of winners
Show More
Transgender inmate who sued over alleged abuse released from prison
Ingrained Chicago owner quit job in finance to provide fellow millennials with healthy food
1 dead, 5 injured in Englewood crash
Chicago Defender goes digital after 114 years in print
Mercury Retrograde: What it is and how it affects you
More TOP STORIES News