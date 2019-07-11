Mayor Lightfoot vows to protect, support Chicago immigrant communities against ICE raids

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot is rolling out Chicago's support of immigrants and refugee communities against raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.She joins Chicago business and health leaders, and the Illinois Business Immigration Coalition (IBIC) to protect communities frightened by the prospect of increased immigration enforcement.Lightfoot vowed Chicago police will not team up with ICE to retain any residents and that ICE will not have access to CPD databases.The mayor said she has heard rumor that ICE raids could start up sometime between July 14 and July 16.