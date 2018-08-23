Lyft to offer free and discounted rides on Election Day

Lyft will offer free rides to underserved communities and discount promo codes on Election Day to make sure everyone has a ride to the polls.The ride share company said on November 6 they will offer free rides to underserved communities. Those communities will be determined through partnerships with nonpartisan, nonprofit partners including Voto Latino, local Urban League affiliates and the National Federation of the Blind.They'll also offer 50 percent off promo codes across the country so everyone else has a ride to vote.In 2016, an estimated 15 million people were registered to vote but didn't because of transportation issues.