Several mayoral candidates spoke out Tuesday after the Chicago Sun-Times reported contract extensions granted to several appointees of outgoing Mayor Rahm Emanuel could leave taxpayers on the hook for more than $800,000.During a meet-and-greet with voters Tuesday, Susana Mendoza called the "golden parachute" contracts outrageous and characterized them as "everything that's wrong with Chicago.""It's essentially tying the next mayor's hands, which is entirely unacceptable," she said. "Chicagoans are about to elect their next mayor. We don't need a shadow mayor, which is essentially what's going to happen with a clause like that."Toni Preckwinkle, who has not taken questions from reporters in more than a week, also weighed in."You know, I think it was an effort to tie the hands of his successor and I think that's inappropriate," she said.As for what can be done about it, Preckwinkle said that remains to be seen.Bill Daley said it's not even a common practice in the private sector anymore, adding, "the secretive nature in which some of Emanuel's department heads got their contracts extended several years into the next mayor's term is just wrong.""To spring this on the voters and the taxpayers, it leaves a sour taste in people's mouths about government and there's enough reasons for people to have a sour taste in their mouth about government," he said.Daley also confirmed billionaire Ken Griffin is making a second $1 million donation to him - money Daley said he needs to counter donations that are funding an attack ad against him.As Daley racked up more money, Willie Wilson got the endorsement from a coalition of ministers.