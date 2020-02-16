Officials announce $75M for Chicago-area public housing

CHICAGO -- Federal officials say nearly a dozen public housing authorities in the Chicago area will receive $75 million in funding for development, financing and modernization.The money is coming through a capital program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Development and the bulk of it, nearly $65 million, will go to the Chicago Housing Authority.Other recipients including housing authorities in Joliet, Aurora, Waukegan and Oak Park. U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth say in a news release that the funding "gives local agencies in the Chicagoland region the ability to offer safe and affordable housing to those who need it most."