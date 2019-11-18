Impeachment

70 percent of Americans say Trump's actions tied to Ukraine were wrong, ABC News poll finds

An overwhelming majority of Americans think President Donald Trump's actions at the center of the impeachment inquiry was wrong, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll.

According to testimony given to Congress, Trump threatened to withhold nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine and promised a White House summit with the country's newly elected president if he would launch an investigation into Joe Biden's son.

The new poll was conducted online on November 16-17.

It found that 70 percent of people thought the president's actions with Ukraine were wrong. However, not all of those people agreed he should be removed from office because of those actions.



The poll found that 51 percent of people thought Trump should be removed from office over this controversy.

Twenty-five percent of respondents said that Trump did absolutely nothing wrong.

Even fewer--just 21 percent--say they're following the impeachment inquiry hearings very closely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpimpeachmentpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IMPEACHMENT
Democrats invite Trump to testify in impeachment inquiry
Illinois lawmakers question fired US ambassador to Ukraine during impeachment hearing
Ousted ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Clinton Impeachment: Looking back at 1998 hearings
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Teen charged with fleeing police in chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Masked robber hits Beverly convenience store 3 times
Man fatally shot inside Subway on Southeast Side: police
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Show More
Twin of unsolved North Shore murder victim to receive White House award
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, chilly Monday
Gurley, Brown help Rams ground out 17-7 win over Bears
Black Friday 2019 shopping guide
Take a look inside this Chicago pop-up bar's tribute to 'Christmas Vacation'
More TOP STORIES News