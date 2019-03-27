Toni Preckwinkle's new ad attacks Lori Lightfoot over 2004 fatal fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle has not aired a TV commercial in more than a week, but just came out with a new ad that attacks her opponent over a fatal fire in 2004.The new comes less than a week before the Tuesday runoff election and as the two candidates face off Wednesday night for their final debate.Preckwinkle's ad goes after Lori Lightfoot because she was the chief of staff at the Office of Emergency Management and Communication when the 2004 fire happened.With dramatic music playing in the background, the Preckwinkle ad shows the fire on Chicago's West Side that killed three children in the Funches family and another boy."A tragic fire, made worse when the 911 call center run by Lori Lightfoot, allegedly botched the response," the announcer says at the start of the ad.A judge had ordered Lightfoot to preserve 911 tapes after questions were raised about the how the 911 calls were handled. But some of the tapes were destroyed.On Wednesday, Lightfoot continued to defend herself."I gave an order to preserve those records and unfortunately they were written over, that should never have happened," Lightfoot said.Preckwinkle made no public appearances Wednesday, but on Monday she used the judge's own words to attack Lightfoot during the WGN debate."Here's what the judge said about Lori Lightfoot's conduct: The judge, Egan, characterized the attorney's performance as shockingly lax and cavalier," Preckwinkle said reading from the transcript.Lightfoot characterized dredging up this case as an act of desperation by Preckwinkle's campaign. Tuesday night, she released a joint statement with her former boss Ron Huberman who called Lightfoot's conduct exemplary. Lightfoot said she had to set the record straight."The fact the President Preckwinkle was using the tragedy of four children killed as a political prop was offensive and felt like we needed to make sure that we were addressing that issue," Lightfoot said.Preckwinkle's ad buy is for $50,000, compared to $771,000 that Lightfoot's campaign is spending in the final week.Also Wednesday, Lightfoot picked up two key business endorsements from the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and Crain's Chicago Business.