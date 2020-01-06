Protesters take over Rep. Dan Lipinski's office after he takes stand against abortion

I support a big tent but there's no room under the flaps for anyone who is actively seeking to deny women control over our bodies. Time to leave @danlipinski. https://t.co/DvZaSP8jXx — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) January 5, 2020

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- Protesters took over the suburban Lockport office of Rep. Dan Lipinski on Monday to raise awareness about his pro-life stance ahead of the March primary."We would like to schedule a meeting...we don't really want to leave today until we have a meeting scheduled," the protesters told Lipinski's staffers.About 30 protesters gathered just outside Lipinski's office to call him out for supporting a brief asking the Supreme Court to revisit and possibly overturn the Roe v. Wade decision."Lipinski is trying to violate our rights to healthcare, not just our rights, but the entire country's rights, that's why I am here, and for that he needs to be voted out of office," said Holly Fingerle, of Indivisible South Suburban Chicago.Over the weekend, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted "time to leave" at Lipinski for supporting the brief.ABC7 caught up with the congressman in south suburban Summit on Monday. He denied that he's out of touch with voters just because of this one issue."My opponents want to make everything about this campaign about abortion and I think that's a mistake for them," Lipinski said.Two years ago Lipinski narrowly beat Marie Newman, who is one of two challengers in the Democratic primary on March 17."If 70% of the district believes that they are pro-choice and that 77%, if we project that down from the country's wishes, do not want Roe v. Wade overturned and you have decided to live inside the 23%, I don't think that you're really representing the district," Newman said.Lipinski said abortion is not the main thing voters care about."I'm talking about the issues that people really care most about and those are the issues of taking care of the constituents in the district, good affordable healthcare, good jobs, taking care of the transportation issues," Lipinski said.As for the meeting the protesters demanded, Lipinski's office said they are working out the details.On Saturday, Lipinski plans to attend the March for Life rally in Chicago, as he has for years.