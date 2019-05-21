CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel may no longer be serving in public office, but he'll still be in the public eye.
Emanuel, who left office as Chicago's 55th mayor on Monday, has signed a deal with ABC News to serve as an on-air contributor, ABC sources confirmed.
Meanwhile, Chicago's former Mayor Rahm Emanuel is already starting a new adventure. He left from Montrose Beach Tuesday morning and plans to take a bicycle trip around Lake Michigan.
Emanuel has also become a contributing editor for The Atlantic and wrote an article published Tuesday morning . Emanuel had previously contributed essays to The Atlantic's Ideas section.
WLS-TV and CNNWire contributed to this report.
Rahm Emanuel to join ABC News as contributor, sources say
