Report released on sexual harassment complaints connected to House Speaker Mike Madigan's office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An extensive report on sexual harassment complaints connected to House Speaker Mike Madigan and key allies was released Tuesday morning.

The report is being sent to the members of the Illinois House and it investigated three key instances of sexual harassment. It appears Madigan allies were cleared in two of them but in the third it found Madigan's former chief of staff did violate policies.

In that case, the report found that Tim Mapes did engage in discourteous and inappropriate comments regarding Clerk Sharri Garrett, who accused him of sexual harassment and bullying.

Madigan requested the investigation last year after several complaints had been made during the heat of the #MeToo movement. The 202 page report, conducted by former federal prosecutor Maggie Hickey, looked at instances involving State Representative Lou Lang, who was cleared of any violations involving a consultant.

Allegations brought by State Representative Kelly Cassidy regarding retaliation were dismissed.

In a letter, Madigan wrote, "I take responsibility for not doing enough to prevent these issues in my office.... Based on Ms. Hickey's recommendations and best practices, we will take additional steps to address concerns raised in the report."
