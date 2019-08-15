GOP looks ahead to 2020 election during Republican Day at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Republicans may be the minority party in Illinois but they plan to do all they can to energize the party faithful in the 2020 election.Republicans are trying to put the 2018 election behind them after losing seats in the Illinois House and Senate, giving Democrats supermajorities in both chambers.Now the lawmakers are looking ahead to 2020 at the 2019 Republican Day rally at the Illinois State Fair.Thursday morning dozens of GOP members gathered in Springfield for a breakfast meeting.They heard from party leaders who were doing their best to focus on making a comeback. It was clear JB Pritzker's push for a graduated income tax will be a key issue and Republicans will be fighting that with everything they've got.Congressman Darin LaHood, a strong supporter of President Trump, explained why he called the President last week to ask him not to commute the sentence of convicted former governor Rod Blagojevich. Trump said he was considering reducing Blagojevich's prison term, but now appears to have backed off.LaHood said he did not get any promises from the President, but he said Trump was a good listener.Thursday afternoon Republicans will rally at the state fair where their keynote speaker will be the number two Republican in the U.S. House, Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise.