SEIU announces deal with Chicago Park District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The SEIU Local 73 union announced Wednesday that they have reached a deal with the Chicago Park District to avert a strike.The union's bargaining team unanimously approved the deal Tuesday night, SEIU Local 73 Executive Vice President Jeffrey Howard said."We came to the negotiations with the goal of getting economic justice and pay equity for our park employees and that's exactly what we did," Howard said. "With the help of our 2,500 members in our parks, through daily visits, talks, coming together in solidarity, we achieved what we think is a great victory."The agreement means the Chicago Park District will have staff to run its facilities as Chicago Public Schools have canceled class Thursday with teachers set to go on strike.The union represents landscape laborers, special recreation workers, attendants, instructors, recreational leaders and others. The union says they have been without a contract since December 31, 2018.