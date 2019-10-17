SEIU Local 73 CPS workers begin strike Thursday; union agrees to deal with Chicago Park District

CHICAGO (WLS) -- 7,500 SEIU Local 73 union members that represent CPS support staff will also go on strike Thursday.These workers serve in roles such as special education classroom assistants, bus aides, custodians as well as school security officers.The group will begin picketing in front of Christopher Elementary School on the city's Southwest Side at 6:00 a.m.SEIU Local 73 announced Wednesday evening they had reached an agreement with the Chicago Parks District that includes pay raises and healthcare changes.The agreement means the Chicago Park District will have staff to run its facilities as CPS have canceled class Thursday.The union said it'll also set up "solidarity camps" at parks, should parents leave their kids in the area while schools are closed.