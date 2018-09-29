Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation

Statement from President @realDonaldTrump:

“I’ve ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update Judge Kavanaugh’s file. As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week.” — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) September 28, 2018

Judge Kavanaugh showed America exactly why I nominated him. His testimony was powerful, honest, and riveting. Democrats’ search and destroy strategy is disgraceful and this process has been a total sham and effort to delay, obstruct, and resist. The Senate must vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2018

Reversing course, President Donald Trump bowed to Democrats' demands Friday for a deeper FBI investigation of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh after Republican Sen. Jeff Flake balked at voting for confirmation without it - a sudden turn that left Senate approval newly uncertain amid allegations of sexual assault.Kavanaugh's nomination had appeared back on track earlier Friday when he cleared a key hurdle at the Senate Judiciary Committee. But that advance came with an asterisk. Flake indicated he would take the next steps - leading to full Senate approval - only after the further background probe, and there were suggestions that other moderate Republicans might join his revolt.The abrupt developments gave senators, the White House and millions of Americans following the drama at home hardly a chance to catch their breath after Thursday's emotional Senate hearing featuring Kavanaugh angrily defending himself and accuser Christine Blasey Ford determinedly insisting he assaulted her when they were teens.Emotions were still running high Friday, and protesters confronted senators in the halls."The country is being ripped apart here," said Flake.After he took his stance, Republican leaders had little choice but to slow their rush to confirm Kavanaugh, whom they had hoped to have in place shortly after the new court term begins Monday.Trump quietly followed suit, though he had vigorously resisted asking the FBI to probe the allegations of sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh, now being raised by three women. White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that Trump had ordered the FBI to conduct a supplemental investigation to update the judge's file. Trump's statement said, "As the Senate has requested, this update must be limited in scope and completed in less than one week."One day earlier, he had blistered the Senate process as "a total sham," accused Democrats of a conspiracy of obstruction and declared on Twitter, "The Senate must vote!"The new timeline puts Trump's nominee in further peril and pushes the politically risky vote for senators closer to the November congressional elections. It also means that any cases the Supreme Court hears before a ninth justice is in place will be decided by just eight, raising the possibility of tie votes.It was clear Republicans were still short of votes for final Senate approval after Thursday's hearing. They convened late into the evening in a room in the Capitol with various senators, including Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, raising pointed questions, according to those familiar with the private meeting but granted anonymity to discuss it.Republican leaders said - and Trump ordered - that the new probe be "limited in scope." But there was no specific direction as to what that might include. Two other women besides Ford have also lodged public sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh.Democrats have been particularly focused on getting more information from Mark Judge, a high school friend of Kavanaugh who Ford said was also in the room during her alleged assault. Judge has said he does not recall any such incident. In a new letter to the Senate panel, he said he would cooperate with any law enforcement agency assigned to investigate "confidentially."Kavanaugh issued his own statement through the White House saying he's been interviewed by the FBI before, done "background" calls with the Senate and answered questions under oath "about every topic" senators have asked."I've done everything they have requested and will continue to cooperate," said the 53-year-old judge.Flake, a key moderate Republican, was at the center of Friday's uncertainty. In the morning, he announced he would support Kavanaugh's nomination. Shortly after, he was confronted in an elevator by two women who, through tears, said they were sexual assault victims and implored him to change his mind."Look at me and tell me that it doesn't matter what happened to me," said 23-year-old Maria Gallagher, a volunteer with a liberal advocacy group.The confrontation was captured by television cameras.Soon he was working on a new deal with his Republican colleagues and Democrats in a Judiciary Committee anteroom.Flake announced he would vote to advance Kavanaugh's nomination to the full Senate only if the FBI were to investigate. Democrats have been calling for such a probe, though Republicans and the White House have insisted it was unnecessary. The committee vote was 11-10 along party lines.Attention quickly turned to a handful of undeclared senators.Two other key Republicans, Collins and Murkowski, said they backed the plan after they and other GOP senators met for an hour in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office in the Capitol.West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin said he supported Flake's call for a further probe "so that our country can have confidence in the outcome of this vote."With a 51-49 majority, Senate Republicans have little margin for error on a final vote, especially given the fact that several Democrats facing tough re-election prospects this fall announced their opposition to Kavanaugh on Friday. Bill Nelson of Florida, Joe Donnelly of Indiana and Jon Tester of Montana all said they would vote no.Flake's vote on final approval is not assured either.Some Republicans still resisted the delay but went along with the plan that may be the only way salvage Kavanaugh's confirmation."I think it's overkill," said Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. "But they have a right to request it."The FBI conducts background checks for federal nominees, but the agency does not make judgments on the credibility or significance of allegations. It compiles information about the nominee's past and provides its findings to the White House, which passes them along to the committee. Republicans say reopening the FBI investigation is unnecessary because committee members have had the opportunity to question both Kavanaugh and Ford and other potential witnesses have submitted sworn statements.Agents could interview accusers and witnesses and gather additional evidence or details that could help corroborate or disprove the allegations.Late Thursday, the magazine of the Jesuit religious order in the United States withdrew its endorsement of Kavanaugh, saying the nomination was no longer in the interests of the country and "should be withdrawn.""If Senate Republicans proceed with his nomination, they will be prioritizing policy aims over a woman's report of an assault," the "America" editors wrote. "Were he to be confirmed without this allegation being firmly disproved, it would hang over his future decisions on the Supreme Court for decades and further divide the country."Kavanaugh has repeatedly cited his Roman Catholic faith and his years as a student at the Jesuit-run Georgetown Prep school in Maryland.Meanwhile, former President George W. Bush has been advocating for Kavanaugh with wavering senators in recent days, according to a person familiar with Bush's outreach who wasn't authorized to speak publicly.The American Bar Association, which previously gave Kavanaugh its highest rating of "well qualified," asked the Senate committee and the full Senate to delay their votes until the FBI could do a full background check on the assault claims - something President Donald Trump has refused to order. Grassley, too, has refused.The dean of Yale Law School, where Kavanaugh attended, joined with the ABA in calling for the investigation."I join the American Bar Association in calling for an additional investigation into allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh. Proceeding with the confirmation process without further investigation is not in the best interest of the Court or our profession," said Dean Heather Gerken.In an interview with WBEZ Friday morning, Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner said senators should postpone the vote until they fully investigate the sexual misconduct and assault allegations against Kavanaugh."Dr. Ford's allegations are very serious and they seem very credible. I believe that they deserve to be investigated and I believe a vote should be postponed until they are fully investigated," Rauner said."Well, I will say this," he added when asked if he would vote for Kavanaugh if he were a senator. "These allegations are very serious. I think the truth needs to be determined and that should determine, in the end, how a senator should vote."This story can be tough for people who are living with their own trauma. RAINN, the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network and the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, said in a tweet Friday morning that the number of people who called their hotline Thursday during the hearings was 201 percent above average.As the hearings continue, the conversation of abuse and how to prevent it is top of mind for many. Experts say these hearings can provide a teachable moment for many, including parents and teenagers.Yesenia Maldonado, who counsels victims of sexual abuse and assault, said it's important for young people to understand consensual interactions."The highest risk group of those sexually abused are girls between the ages of 16 and 24," Maldonado said."We have noticed folks are having conversations less about their own healing journey and more about what they are seeing all around them that, quite honestly, is re-triggering events," said Dorri McWhorter, CEO of YWCA Chicago.The YWCA has had a rape crisis hotline for years. The said over the past year they have seen the volume of calls rise 30 percent.Chicagoans opposing Kavanaugh's nomination gathered at Federal Plaza Friday afternoon, joining a chorus of demonstrators nationwide."I think that there is nothing more important than making our voices heard," said Alison Stanton, who attended the protest.The politics of this nomination are having a widespread impact, including on the Illinois governor's race."I have opposed this nomination from the very beginning because Brett Kavanaugh wants to take away women's rights," said Democratic candidate JB Pritzker. "This has always been a bad nomination."Republican Governor Rauner initially supported Kavanaugh, but Friday called for a delay in the proceedings during a radio interview."Dr. Ford's allegations are very serious and they seem very credible," he told WBEZ's Morning Edition. "I believe that they deserve to be investigated and I believe a vote should be postponed until they are fully investigated."Senate Republicans later concurred.Northwestern political science professor Alvin Tillery said the Kavanaugh hearings will energize Republicans and Democrats in November, and the key segment to watch will be white, college-educated women, whom he calls "the last key swing vote group.""If that segment gets turned off and they stay home and don't vote Republican in red states or in the purple states across the country, it's going to be a very, very bad midterm for them," he said.