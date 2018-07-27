.....I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

President Donald Trump on Friday denied his former personal attorney Michael Cohen's claim that he knew in advance about the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting in which Russians were expected to offer dirt on Hillary Clinton."(No,) I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr." Trump wrote as part of a series of tweets Friday morning. "Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?)."Sources told CNN that Cohen claims that then-candidate Trump had advance notice of the June 2016 meeting in Trump Tower involving Trump Jr. and is willing to assert that claim to special counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen is under criminal investigation in the Southern District of New York because of his business dealings. An FBI raid on Cohen's office in April sought information about taxi owners who had financial dealings with Cohen, CNN has reported."He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary's lawyer," Trump wrote of Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis. "Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!"Trump also lashed out at Mueller in reaction to the news that Mueller has been reviewing Trump's Twitter feed as part of the investigation into obstruction of justice."Arrived back in Washington last night from a very emotional reopening of a major U.S. Steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, only to be greeted with the ridiculous news that the highly conflicted Robert Mueller and his gang of 13 Angry Democrats obviously cannot find Collusion..." Trump tweeted. "(The) only Collusion with Russia was with the Democrats, so now they are looking at my Tweets (along with 53 million other people) - the rigged Witch Hunt continues!"The New York Times, citing three people briefed on the matter, reported Thursday that Mueller was looking at Trump's negative postings on Attorney General Jeff Sessions and fired FBI Director James Comey.The President has repeatedly attacked Mueller's investigation as a "witch hunt" and denied all allegations that his campaign colluded with Russians.