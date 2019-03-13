Twitter spat between Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Nick Sposato spills over into mayor's race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Even in a city where politics is a contact sport, a video tweeted by an alderman is causing a stir, and it could have an effect on the mayor's race.On his Twitter, 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa posted a video of 38th Ward Alderman Nick Sposato passing along an expletive-laden message."He said 'Hey Carlos, there's something that I want you to Tweet out,'" Ramirez-Rosa said. "And he said, 'Tweet out that Alderman Sposato says...'"In the video Ramirez-Rosa tweeted, Sposato says: "I called you a pile of s--- because that's what you are.""That's when I said, 'Are you serious?' And he goes, 'Yep.' And he just kept repeating it over and over again," Ramirez-Rosa said.The City Council spat has been brewing in recent days after Sposato, a conservative, stood next to Lori Lightfoot as the firefighter's union endorsed her. Lightfoot and Sposato have been criticized by the left-wing Ramirez Rosa, who supports Toni Preckwinkle. Preckwinkle has also criticized Sposato.Lightfoot is left doing a delicate dance."Maybe she doesn't necessarily want or need Sposato, but she wants the vote that he represents, the firefighters union, other white ethnic voters on the northwest side," said Laura Washington, ABC7 political analyst.Sposato was unapologetic, saying he also called Ramirez-Rosa "a liar and a phony.""Rosa started it," he told ABC7, "and I finished it."ABC7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Lightfoot campaign but did not receive a comment tonight. Sposato and Rosa have a chance, if they choose, to bury the hatchet Wednesday when the full City Council meets in the morning.