POLITICS

UIC offers early voting on campus this week

EMBED </>More Videos

The University of Illinois-Chicago is offering early voting on campus until Friday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The University of Illinois at Chicago is offering early voting on campus until Friday, ahead of the March 20 primary election.

The effort aims to boost the number of young voters, who traditionally have low turnout.

Many students took advantage of the polls' proximity on Wednesday.

"There are a lot of major issues that need to be changed, I believe voting is one of the ways to do that," said Charlie Lang, a UIC student.

"I feel like everybody comes out for the general election, but I feel like if you go out in the primary, you care about these things," said Sarah Hassan, a first-time voter.

Four years ago, only 9 percent of UIC students turned out to vote. In the 2016 general election, the number went way up, but it was a presidential year. This year, the goal is to surpass 2016 numbers and get more than 1,000 students and staff to early vote.

"The student or youth vote, as it is sometimes called, could quite easily the deciding factor in a number of tight races in Illinois," said Dick Simpson, a UIC political science professor.

High-profile competitive races, including a gubernatorial election, are driving many to the polls in Chicago.

After 3 weeks of early voting, the Chicago Board of Elections says it is already surpassing numbers from 2010, which is a year the board uses as a comparison because of the similarities of races.

In addition to early voting, the election board is seeing three times as many vote by mail applications.

"A congressional race, it might be an attorney general, somewhere, we are bound to have a very close race, where vote by mail ballots may be a deciding factor," said Jim Allen, a Chicago Board of Elections spokesman.

Early voting and registration at 51 sites in Chicago continues through Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsUniversity of Illinois - Chicagoprimary electionvotingcollege studentsChicagoUniversity Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Show More
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
More News