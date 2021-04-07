Politics

VP Kamala Harris visits Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

VP Kamala Harris visits bakery on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop at a popular South Side bakery while she was in Chicago Tuesday to highlight vaccine equity.

She stood outdoors and spoke to employees of Brown Sugar Bakery on 75th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Brown Sugar's founder said Harris wanted to support a small business, and the South Side bakery was on her friends' list of suggestions.

RELATED | VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity



Illinois' Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx joined her there.

"I was happy to join her at Brown Sugar Bakery in Chicago as we share a passion for supporting women entrepreneurs and ensuring our small businesses thrive," Stratton said. "There was only one thing we didn't agree on-she ordered German chocolate cake and I went for the chocolate cupcake!"

Employees said Harris asked about the business and how they've been doing during the pandemic.

"It was an awesome feeling to be in such powerful female presence," bakery employee Sha Hines said.

"She could have gone to a million other places, but she came here, and I'm grateful for that," said Tyera Adugba, another bakery worker.

"Just seeing how down to earth she is, coming to a bakery on the South Side of Chicago, I felt empowered," Mianca Strode said.

The workers made sure she did not leave empty handed. They sent her off with trays filled with caramel, lemon and strawberry cupcakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagogreater grand crossingbakerykamala harriscovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Toddler shot in apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive
Several Chicago suburbs poised to make history, elect 1st female mayors
Chicago will open vaccinations to all adults by April 19, Lightfoot says
VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity
Aaron Rodgers intent on making impression on 'Jeopardy!' fans
Illinois Election Board chief on leave after reported extortion attempt
United Airlines launches new flight school; goal of hiring 5K pilots
Show More
Back of the Yards school windows shot out
Doormen fired after failing to intervene in vicious attack on Asian woman
Police official: Chauvin trained to avoid neck pressure
COVID-19 vaccine Q & A: Submit your questions
Chicago Weather: Mild, increasingly cloudy
More TOP STORIES News