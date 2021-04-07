VP Kamala Harris visits Brown Sugar Bakery on Chicago's South Side

RELATED | VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made a stop at a popular South Side bakery while she was in Chicago Tuesday to highlight vaccine equity.She stood outdoors and spoke to employees of Brown Sugar Bakery on 75th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.Brown Sugar's founder said Harris wanted to support a small business, and the South Side bakery was on her friends' list of suggestions.Illinois' Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton and Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx joined her there."I was happy to join her at Brown Sugar Bakery in Chicago as we share a passion for supporting women entrepreneurs and ensuring our small businesses thrive," Stratton said. "There was only one thing we didn't agree on-she ordered German chocolate cake and I went for the chocolate cupcake!"Employees said Harris asked about the business and how they've been doing during the pandemic."It was an awesome feeling to be in such powerful female presence," bakery employee Sha Hines said."She could have gone to a million other places, but she came here, and I'm grateful for that," said Tyera Adugba, another bakery worker."Just seeing how down to earth she is, coming to a bakery on the South Side of Chicago, I felt empowered," Mianca Strode said.The workers made sure she did not leave empty handed. They sent her off with trays filled with caramel, lemon and strawberry cupcakes.