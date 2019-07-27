Weekend Watch: Corruption, fraud, insider dealing at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, but it's plagued by unfinished projects, costly delays and broken promises.
All problems that were inherited by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Alejandra Cancino with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to discuss these issues.
For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
