Politics

Weekend Watch: Corruption, fraud, insider dealing at O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the United States, but it's plagued by unfinished projects, costly delays and broken promises.

All problems that were inherited by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Alejandra Cancino with the Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to discuss these issues.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoohare airportcorruptionfraud
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Pedestrian critically injured in Back of the Yards hit-and-run, police search for driver
World's largest steam locomotive draws large crowds in Chicago area
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Lightfoot's office seeks input on Chicago's first casino
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Sharks at the Shedd Aquarium
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, isolated storms Saturday
CTA fires operator of Red Line train that killed woman who dropped phone on tracks
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Man sentenced in 1977 disappearance of Chicago candy heiress released from prison
More TOP STORIES News