Politics

Weekend Watch: University of Illinois accused of silencing reporters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

There are questions surrounding the University of Illinois' actions against a journalist who reported on the university's supposed handling of sexual misconduct complaints. Did the school violate the first amendment?

David Greising with the watchdog group Better Government Association stopped by ABC7 to talk more about the issue.

For more articles from The Better Government Association visit https://www.bettergov.org/
