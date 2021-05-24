grocery store

Pop Up Grocer in Wicker Park has handpicked healthy products

EMBED <>More Videos

Pop Up Grocer in Wicker Park has handpicked healthy products

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Pop Up Grocer is a traveling pop-up grocery store which has made Wicker Park its latest home for handpicked healthy treats. They specialize in products that have yet to come to the market, either at all or specifically in Chicago.

It's previously made appearances in New York, Los Angeles and Austin, Texas. It opened its doors several weeks ago at 1555 North Milwaukee Avenue, with more than 400 hand-picked products from more than 100 food and beverage brands.


Emily Schildt joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to hare more about the products and her business.

Pop Up Grocer is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and it's last day in Wicker Park is Sunday. Schildt said she hopes to return to Chicago.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingchicagowicker parkfoodgrocery store
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GROCERY STORE
Brace yourself as Thanksgiving dinner will cost more this year
Residents say Garfield Park Aldi closure leaves food desert behind
These grocery items are about to get more expensive
White House brokers deal to relieve supply chain bottlenecks
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News