Wicker Park porch collapses, no injuries reported: CFD

By and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A porch collapsed in Wicker Park Tuesday night, Chicago fire officials said.

The collapse happened in the 1240-block of North Marion Court around 7:20 p.m. A large response from the Chicago Fire Department as well as building inspectors was apparent at the scene.


Chicago fire officials said the porch was attached to the back of a vacant building that is currently under construction.

Neighbors said it was a gut-rehab. Tuesday night, it became a tear-down.

No one was injured in the collapse or the response, fire officials said.

The facade showed huge cracks in the brick, and had many neighbors worried. The residents understand how delicate some of these historic buildings can be.


"We try to maintain all the buildings in Wicker Park, this is an old building, at least 100 years old, and it's a shame. Just a few years ago, we lost a beautiful Ukrainian church," said George Menninger, Wicker Park Committee.

Building inspectors are working with the contractor to bring the building down completely in the next 24 hours.

People's Gas responded to the scene and confirmed there were no gas leaks. One neighboring home sustained some damage on its side.
