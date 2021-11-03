police shooting

Porter County sheriff's deputy shoots man while serving warrant near Valparaiso

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Porter County sheriff's deputy shot a man while trying to serve a warrant southwest of Valparaiso Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 58-year-old man met officers outside the residence and produced a handgun around 2 p.m. Shots were fired by the man and by an officer, according to the sheriff's department.

The man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital. No information was immediately available on his condition.

Police said the man was wanted on several charges, including child molesting and sexual battery.

Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting.
