Porter County sheriff's deputy shoots man while serving warrant near Valparaiso

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- A Porter County sheriff's deputy shot a man while trying to serve a warrant southwest of Valparaiso Wednesday afternoon.Police said the 58-year-old man met officers outside the residence and produced a handgun around 2 p.m. Shots were fired by the man and by an officer, according to the sheriff's department.The man was airlifted to a Chicago hospital. No information was immediately available on his condition.Police said the man was wanted on several charges, including child molesting and sexual battery.Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting.