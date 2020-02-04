Food & Drink

Vote to decide who else gets to enjoy Portillo's, as new food truck crosses the country

Customers can help determine where Portillo's new food truck will go this year by voting.

Portillo's is calling it the second-most important vote Americans will make in 2020, deciding where the Chicago staple's new food truck will travel this year.

Portillo's unveiled its new food truck, the Beef Bus, last September, but now the restaurant best-known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef, wants help deciding where the truck will go.



It features a limited menu of Portillo's favorites, including hot dogs, Italian beef, crinkle-cut cheese fries and soft drinks.

The truck's first stop this year will be at the Florida State Fair from Thursday through Feb. 17. Its schedule is set through May, but customers can vote once per day until April 30 to help decide its route after that.



"Portillo's is for the people, and we believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of hot dogs. Your voice matters, so vote today!" the company said.

Visit Portillos.com/vote for more information, and follow @beefbusofficial on Instagram or Twitter to found out where it's going next.
