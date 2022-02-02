Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opens new 'take-out only' location in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Portillo's is beginning a new era by opening its first "pick-up only" spot Tuesday in Joliet.It has a pick-up counter along with a three-lane drive-through, but there is no indoor dining area at the location.The new Portillo's location also features a car-racing theme, which is a nod to the nearby Route 66 Raceway.Last year, theits stock.Portillo's has 67 locations in nine states right now. By taking the company public, they are hoping to raise cash to increase that to about 600 throughout the country.Portillo's stock opened at $20 a share, but quickly went up significantly. Shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol PTLO.