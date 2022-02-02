portillos

Chicago-based restaurant Portillo's opens new 'take-out only' location in Joliet

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Portillo's opens new 'take-out only' restaurant in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Portillo's is beginning a new era by opening its first "pick-up only" spot Tuesday in Joliet.

It has a pick-up counter along with a three-lane drive-through, but there is no indoor dining area at the location.

The new Portillo's location also features a car-racing theme, which is a nod to the nearby Route 66 Raceway.

Last year, the Chicago-based chain began public trading its stock.

Portillo's has 67 locations in nine states right now. By taking the company public, they are hoping to raise cash to increase that to about 600 throughout the country.

RELATED: Portillo's founder out with new book 'Out of the Dog House'

Portillo's stock opened at $20 a share, but quickly went up significantly. Shares are trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol PTLO.
