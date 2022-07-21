Posen police officer honored for saving 10-month-old baby

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Posen police officer is being honored after saving the life of a 10-month-old boy.On Monday, Detective Corporal Matt Leveille responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive child. Before he and the police chief reached the home, they saw the family at 147th and Harrison.Leveille said the baby was limp and not breathing. He performed CPR and soon the baby started breathing and crying.He said seeing the video of the rescue, it was more chaotic than he remembered; at the time he was focused on trying to help the child.Leveille and the Posen police chief visited 10-month-old Nathan Jimenez on Tuesday. They said he is doing well.ABC7 has blurred Jiminez's face because he is a child.