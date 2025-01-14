1 charged with misdemeanor after Chicago police bomb unit response in Lake Meadows

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with a misdemeanor after the CPD bomb unit responded to a South Side high-rise Monday morning, Chicago police said.

A 36-year-old man was charged with misdemeanor possession of ammunition without a valid FOID card, police said.

Police were called to the building at 533 East 33rd Place after HVAC contract worker Melissa Carraway reported finding red flags in a unit.

"I had the master key, and I went in there, and I came across a lot of things, and I was like, that don't seem right," Carraway said.

Carraway said residents get advanced notice that her company will be making the rounds and entering their units. When no one answered the door, she said, she let herself in.

"I came across some C4 explosives, a rifle, a lot of a lot of fake IDs, a lot of firemen stuff, a lot of police force stuff, and it just looked like it was fake, you know," Carraway said.

Carraway said the discovery happened around 10 a.m. in a unit on the sixth floor. She was not sure what to do at first, but says she called police about a half hour later.

After several hours inside, CPD said its bomb unit cleared the scene as a precaution, determining the objects were safe and posed no threat.

