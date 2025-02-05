1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at manufacturing facility in New Albany, Ohio

One person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a facility in New Albany, Ohio, according to local law enforcement officials, who said they believe they've identified a suspect.

New Albany Police said they responded late Tuesday to a facility run by KDC/One, a beauty products manufacturer, for a reported active shooter situation. About 100 people were evacuated from the building.

"Police are finishing evacuating employees from the building," the department said in an update at about 1:30 a.m. "The suspect is no longer believed to be in the area."

Six people were transported to local hospitals, Police Chief Greg Jones told reporters at a press conference outside the facility. One of those people died, he said.

Police said they believed they knew who the suspect was, although the person had not been taken into custody.

A firearm was recovered from the scene, Jones said.