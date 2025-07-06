24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
1 injured in 4-vehicle Edens crash; multiple lanes closed, ISP says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 6, 2025 1:39PM
Illinois State Police said at least one person was injured in a wrong-way crash on the Edens Expressway in the northern suburbs Sunday morning.

GLENCOE, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was injured in a wrong-way crash on the Edens Expressway in the northern suburbs Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.

The crash occurred at about 2:52 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-94 at Tower Road in Glencoe.

Police said the crash involved a red Pontiac, Black Hyundai, white Jeep and a gray Tesla.

At least one female passenger was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The crash has resulted in several lane closures.

Further details on the crash were not immediately available.

