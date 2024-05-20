1 injured after Dan Ryan Expressway shooting: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was injured after a shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday night, Illinois State Police said.

Illinois State Police said they responded at about 11:27 p.m. to a reported shooting in the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway near 31st Street.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, police said. Further details on the person's condition were not immediately available.

Lanes on the Dan Ryan were closed at about 12:43 a.m. and later reopened.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

