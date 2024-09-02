WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 seriously injured in West Side hit-and-run, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 2, 2024 12:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A hit-and-run on the West Side left a pedestrian seriously injured Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 4:12 a.m. in the 5700-block of West Grand Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a 24-year-old man was walking in the crosswalk when a white Ford F-150 traveling westbound hit the man.

The vehicle then fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was transported to Loyola Hospital, where he was in serious condition.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW