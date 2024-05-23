1 killed, 2 injured in West Pullman crash, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash in West Pullman left a man dead and two other people injured Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The crash involved a silver SUV and a black sedan in the 11900-block of South Ashland Avenue at about 11:52 p.m., police said.

A 45-year-old man in the black sedan was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Authorities have not released his identity.

A 27-year-old woman who was in the black sedan was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 40-year-old man in the SUV was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating and no citations are pending, police said.