1 killed, 3 injured in crash near West Englewood gas station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One person was killed and three others injured in a crash on the West Englewood neighborhood Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The crash occurred at about 10:10 p.m. near a gas station in the 7100-block of South Ashland Avenue.

Police said a white SUV disregarded a traffic stoplight when it was hit by a gray SUV, which was captured on surveillance video.

One person in the white SUV was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they later died, police said. Another person from the white SUV was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The female driver of the gray SUV suffered a concussion and was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital where she was listed in serious condition, police said. A male passenger was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital with a hip injury and was listed in serious condition.

One man said he saw the passengers getting pulled from the car and said he's thankful none of the gas pumps were hit during the crash.

"I heard the impact because I turned my head for a second and when I turned and looked back, all I saw was the gray car pushing the car almost into the gas pump and the white car almost flipped over," crash witness Larry said. "The airbags popped out of the car and I am just looking like, 'Wow' and by that time, everything stopped."

Police said traffic citations are pending and the Major Accidents unit is investigating.