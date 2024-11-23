10 kids have adoptions made official in Chicago in honor of National Adoption Day

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Several families are welcoming their newest members, whose adoptions were finalized Friday at the Daley Center downtown Chicago.

The journey to this day was years in the making.

Adoptions are done every day, but Friday's proceedings were in honor of National Adoption Day.

The Olivo family adopted their son three years ago. And, on Friday, Rain officially became a member of the family.

"It's all meant to be. God was looking out for us and our family from the beginning. She was always ours," Diana Olivo said.

Brenda Washington is a mother, grandmother, foster mom and adoptive mom.

On Friday, she adopted Skyler, who Washington cared for for months in the hospital as a newborn.

"It is so overwhelming. I feel so happy; it was a long time coming. When I met Skyler, I brought her home, 6 months old. She was a very sick baby in the hospital," Washington said.

"If we have healthy families, if we have loving families, where kids can really grow and develop and thrive, that strengthens our communities. That strengthens our state," said Heidi Mueller, director of the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

Friends Jocqualyn Carter and Carleeta Johnson stepped up to keep three siblings together.

Carter was caring for the older two, and Johnson has had the youngest since their mother died two years ago.

They did visits, but wanted to do more. They moved in together so the kids could grow up together.

"I felt it was very, very important they stay together, especially through the tragedy of losing their mom. So, my main thing was just focusing on family and love," Carter said.

Now, Johnson is officially DJ's mother, and Carter is officially mother to Dorian and Dakota Knight. And, together, they are family.

"I'm Dakota, and the coolest part of my today is that I got adopted," Knight said.

In Illinois, DCFS said there are 2,800 children waiting for their day in court and for their forever homes.