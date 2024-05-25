WATCH LIVE

10 men charged in connection to armored truck, ATM robberies in Chicago suburbs, FBI says

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 25, 2024 2:32AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ten people are charged with conspiring to rob armored trucks and ATM's in the Chicago suburbs.

Police said they've linked the men to 11 robberies.

The crimes include a case in Homewood last May, when the suspects got away with more than $1 million.

A guard came under fire in another robbery in Country Club Hills in October.

Nine of the suspects have pleaded not guilty.

Authorities are still searching for the 10th suspect, Aveon Wilson. An arrest warrant has been issued and the FBI is offering a $20,000 reward.

