Mother in custody after 11-year-old boy found dead with stab wounds at Southern California hotel

SANTA ANA, Calif. -- An 11-year-old boy was found dead with multiple stab wounds Wednesday morning at a Santa Ana, California hotel, and the victim's mother was taken into custody as part of a homicide investigation, authorities said.

The grim discovery was made at the La Quinta Inn located at 2721 Hotel Terrace, just west of the 55 Freeway, a spokesperson for the Orange County Fire Authority said.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, authorities responded to the scene after the mother called to say that she had killed her son. The child was found on a bed in a hotel room.

The mother was transported to a hospital after she ingested an unknown substance, a police spokesperson said. She was listed in stable condition.

The names of the victim and suspect were not immediately released.