12th annual 'Casket Races' to kick off spooky season in Forest Park

The race begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Forest Park on Sunday.

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- The west suburbs are ready for the spookiest, quirkiest, and most exhilarating race of the year.

The 12th Annual Forest Park Casket Races are back!

The eerie and offbeat event will make its way through downtown Forest Park Saturday, October 19.

Participants create their own "caskets," which are essentially coffin-shaped carts fitted with wheels and adorned in their favorite spooky decor.

The race features teams of costumed racers, each involving a helmet-clad "ghost" who takes residence in the casket and a group of runners who push the contraption with all their might along a 585-foot course down the street.

While speed and agility certainly play a role, the Forest Park Casket Races celebrate ingenuity and camaraderie rather than athletic prowess.

Prizes are awarded for the fastest racers and the most creatively decorated caskets, ensuring that everyone can be a winner. This unique and spooky competition embraces a light-hearted and playful spirit, recognizing the final finisher with the coveted "dead last" award.

The community event provides a fantastic opportunity for friends and neighbors to spend time together, showcase their creative talents, and celebrate Halloween in a truly unforgettable way.

The schedule of events for the casket races is as follows:

9-9:30 am: Team Check In

9:30 am: Vendor food & fun

9:30-10 am: Teams - Rule & format review

10:30 am: Parade of Caskets

11 am: Races begin (trophies awarded after final heat)

Kids/Pets costume parade between race heats

12:30-2:30 pm: Trick or Treat on Madison Street