15-year-old boy charged in Bronzeville stabbing of 2 other teens during fight: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy has been charged in the stabbing of two other teen boys Monday on Chicago's South Side, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.

The teen was charged with aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, CPD said..

Police said the boy was arrested just after 4 p.m. Monday in the 3100-block of South Giles Avenue.

About 10 minutes earlier, he stabbed and seriously injured a 15-year-old boy and 16-year-old boy in the 3500-block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Bronzeville, police said.

Police had said the boys were involved in a fight.

Police said at some point, that 15-year-old took out a sharp object and stabbed both teens before fleeing the scene.

The 16-year-old victim, stabbed in the neck, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 15-year-old victim, stabbed in the chest, was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.

